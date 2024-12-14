Failure to provide proper rehabilitation: UDF to shed soft stance towards Kerala government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF plans to reconsider the unconditional support extended to the LDF government in its effort to rebuild Wayanad and rehabilitate survivors. The Opposition is of the view that, even four months after the disaster struck on July 30, the state government failed to take any concrete steps to help affected people.

The leadership also thinks that the state government has put all the blame on the Union government, and has not done anything concrete on the rehab front. The UDF leadership hopes that opening a new war front against the government by highlighting its failure would help reap political gains in the coming local body elections.

The meetings of KPCC office-bearers and DCC presidents held this week discussed the issue. The leaders raised the alleged lapses on the part of the government and asked the leadership to take a more critical position. “We had given a blind support to the government for the rehabilitation process,” Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan told TNIE.

“However, the government has done nothing. The survivors in Wayanad are in misery. They are living scattered. There are seriously injured people. There are children without parents, older people without children and children living in relative’s homes,” he said.

The Congress is also questioning the government’s failure to spend the funds received in the CMDRF for rehabilitation purposes. “An amount of `681 crore has been received in the CMDRF for Wayanad rehabilitation as donation from the public and through salary challenge. Out of this, only `6.75 crore has been spent,” Satheesan said.