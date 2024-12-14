Five tourist destinations in Kerala set to get women-friendly tag

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to transform Kerala into a women-friendly destination, the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society has completed a first-of-its-kind gender auditing at five key tourist destinations in the state. With technical support from UN Women, the auditing was carried out at Kanthalloor, Kumarakom, Perumpalam, Kadalundi, and Kanakakunnu Palace.

Rupesh Kumar, chief executive officer of the Society, told TNIE that the state government is aiming to declare Kerala a women-friendly destination by December 2025.

“We have proposed 12 more destinations for gender auditing and are awaiting government approval,” he said.

The plan is to undertake gap study and gender auditing at every tourism destination in the state. Ahead of the launch of the gender auditing, a comprehensive gap analysis was conducted at 70 selected destinations across the state to examine the safety features and women-friendly facilities to identify shortcomings in the existing infrastructure.

The assessment revealed that around 27 destinations have critical infrastructure deficits. Significant infrastructure gaps were found at three destinations. Around 17 destinations have moderate infrastructure while eight were found to have exceptional to satisfactory infrastructure.

Kumarakom, Kannur Fort, Pinarayi, Adikadalayi, and Payyambalam beach were among the top performing destinations with exceptional to satisfactory infrastructure. Besides evaluating the adequacy of existing infrastructure, assessment sought to identify gaps hindering the growth of the destinations.

The RT Mission has launched efforts to prepare a comprehensive action plan to address the gaps found in the destinations where gender auditing has been completed.

“We will be able to declare these destinations women-friendly immediately after addressing the gaps,” said Rupesh Kumar.

Kerala had made a declaration of gender inclusive and women-friendly tourism at the women’s conference on Gender Inclusive and Responsible Tourism.

“Safety is paramount and it’s a big step in the right direction. Tourists, especially women, should be able to travel solo and they should feel safe. Our aim is to inculcate a culture in society, and tourism should be made part of their lives. We are waiting for the action plan proposal from the RT Mission to take steps to address the gaps,” said Tourism Secretary K Biju.