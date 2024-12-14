IFFK to feature 67 films on December 14

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital on Friday woke up to the 29th edition of the eight-day-long International Film Festival of Kerala.

The second day of IFFK will feature around 67 films on Saturday. Kishkinda Kaandam by Dinjith Ayyathan will have its first screening on the day. Nora Martirosyan’s Should the Wind Drop in the Country Focus category, P Bhaskaran’s Mooladhanam in the Centennial Tribute category, Rachana directed by M Mohan and Chokh directed by Utpalendu Chakraborty in the Homage category are some of the other movies set to be screened on the second day.

Six films from the international competition category will also be showcased. These are Chilean films An Oscillating Shadow and The Hyperboreans, Abhijith Mazumdar’s Body, Indu Lakshmi’s Appuram, Mariana Wainstein’s Linda, and Asli Özarslan’s Elbow. Meanwhile, the Manaveeyam Veedhi will host a wide range of art and cultural programmes as part of IFFK from Saturday.

Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui, the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, will inaugurate the digital art exhibition title ‘Cinema Alchemy: A Digital Art Tribute’ at the Tagore Theatre on Saturday.

The exhibition, curated by director T K Rajeev Kumar, pays homage to 50 legendary filmmakers from around the world. Artist and filmmaker Razi Muhammed has created the digital paintings.

The exhibition delves into the surreal and hyperreal aspects of cinema, exploring the cinematic techniques and philosophies of these filmmakers.

The signature film of the 29th IFFK, titled Swapnaayanam, is a poignant tribute to P K Rosy, the first heroine of Malayalam cinema. The film, directed by K O Akhil, captures Rosy’s legacy and the struggles of her era, while celebrating her indomitable spirit.