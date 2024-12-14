Palakkad accident: Even in final journey, the four are inseparable

PALAKKAD: In Cherully, it was a day unlike any other in the recent past. For once, Ridha Fathima, Nidha Fathima, Aysha, and Irfana Sherin returned to their homes separately. Even the most loquacious of the lot, Ridha, was silent.

The quiet mirrored the quietude, only to be broken by the hum of vehicles. As four ambulances arrived in procession, a sombre cloud hung over the Kalladikode hills, in Karimba, enveloping those gathered in a pall of grief. But the heavens held true.

And as the large crowd united to pay their final respects to the deceased, the sluice gates to their hearts opened. Tears flowed, drowning them in a deluge of distress.

The ambulances, carrying the bodies of the friends who had died after a lorry overturned and fell on them at Panayampadam on Thursday, left Palakkad district hospital around 6.40am.

Bowing to the families’ wishes, the four were first taken to their houses to allow loved ones to say their final farewells. The ambulance sirens were greeted by wailing in four homes, all located within a 100m radius.

Grieving friends, classmates bid final goodbye

The anguished cries spread like wildfire as local residents, teachers and classmates joined in the grieving.

“We saw her leave for school yesterday. She now returns wrapped in three pieces of cloth. How can we bear this pain?” lamented a woman at Irfana’s residence. At Ridha’s home, the scenes were similarly heart-wrenching.

“Muslims consider being buried on a Friday a blessing. The faithful often pray for such an outcome. But all said, it is a struggle to make sense of this situation,“ a madrasa teacher said.

The mortal remains were later moved to Karimbanakkal auditorium for public viewing around 8:30am. The venue was shifted from Karimba Government Higher Secondary School to accommodate the large crowds.

Despite the change of plan, classmates and friends, many in school uniform, arrived in large numbers to say their final goodbyes.

Ministers K Krishnankutty, M B Rajesh, district collector S Chithra, and MLAs K Santhakumari, Rahul Mamkootathil, and P K Basheer also paid their respects.

Following the public homage, the bodies were carried to Thuppanad Juma masjid. After the Janazah prayer, the friends were moved to the burial ground.

They were together for one last time. And in place of the usual cheerful banter and laughter, a haunting silence echoed, as they were consigned to memory.