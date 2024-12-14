Question papers leak sparks controversy in Kerala schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Question papers for the second-term Christmas examinations in government schools have allegedly been leaked, triggering a major controversy. The General Education Department (GED) has announced that it will lodge a police complaint and launch an internal investigation into the matter.

The leaked question papers appeared on a YouTube channel named "MS Solution" recently, featuring the Plus-I Mathematics examination and the Tenth Standard English examination. The videos have garnered over 10,000 views.

Terming the incident a "serious crime," the GED, in a statement, said, "It will bring the guilty before the law. High-security measures are taken for the preparation and distribution of question papers. Complaints will be lodged with the state police chief and the cyber cell."

The question papers for Plus-I and Plus-II model examinations are prepared at a workshop conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Two sets of question papers are produced for each examination, and one is selected and printed at a press outside the state. The printed question papers are then delivered to district centres, from where school principals collect them.

For classes eight and nine, question papers are prepared by the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET). Two sets are created, with one selected and printed through the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK). These question papers are subsequently distributed to schools via Block Resource Centres under the GED.

Authorities have expressed concern over the breach, particularly given the stringent security measures reportedly in place during the preparation and distribution process. The GED is determined to hold those responsible accountable to ensure the credibility of the examination system.Express News Service @ T'Puram

