‘Varnakoodaram’ transforms learning experience of tiny tots in pre-schools

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For children in the pre-primary section of Government LPS, Thycaud here, learning has become a fun-filled activity altogether. It was just a few days ago that their classrooms transformed into activity centres, adorned with vividly painted walls depicting various themes.

Thanks to the ‘Varnakoodaram’ project of the general education department, a new world has been created within the four walls of their classrooms, with improved infrastructure facilities. Implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) under the Centrally-assisted STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) project, ‘Varnakoodaram’ is now operational in around 850 pre-primary schools across the state.

The project is aimed at ensuring international quality in the states’ pre-schools while following regionally relevant education practices for the children. Under the project, child-friendly furniture, outdoor play materials, vibrant wall paintings, and essential elements fostering the physical and mental development of children have been introduced.

However, the highlight of ‘Varnakoodaram’ is the activity corners for the children, catering to as many as 13 developmental areas.

“The main aim of Varnakoodaram is to provide an engaging and enriching environment for children to develop their essential skills,” said Celine R, headmistress of the school. She added that attentiveness and participation of children in the learning process have improved significantly in the new environment created for them.

While launching ‘Varnakoodaram’ at Thycaud LPS, General Education Minister V Sivankutty had announced that of the 1,108 pre-schools where the project was sanctioned, work has been completed in 848 schools.

A senior SSK official said the implementation of the project in close to 260 schools is in the final stages and will be completed by the close of the current academic year.