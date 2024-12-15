Buoyed by bypoll wins, UDF to go for micro-level management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from the BJP which prioritised assembly constituencies as A, B and C on the basis of winnability, the UDF is also taking a similar step to maximise its winning chances in the coming LSG and assembly elections.
However, unlike the BJP, the UDF would be focusing on booths, instead of assembly segments.
The UDF is set to enter into micro-level election management ahead of the 2026 assembly elections by prioritising each booth in the assembly constituencies as A, B and C based on the strength of the front. The UDF meeting to be held on December 17 would start a preliminary discussion on formulating a strategy along this line.
In the last assembly election, the BJP had classified around 40 constituencies as A class and identified these as seats where the party had a good chance of win. The candidate selection was also based on the winnability factor in these seats.
However, the UDF plans to go one step further. The front leadership has decided to classify booths as A, B and C based on the front’s strength in each booth. “The UDF has created wonderful results through micro-management and disciplined work,” UDF secretary C P John told TNIE. “This is an achievement for the front. We will prepare a plan for this,” he said.
According to the UDF leadership, of the 100 constituencies, there are 15 in which the front’s chances of winning are grim. In 20 seats the front could win. The idea of booth- level classification came after the UDF implemented it successfully in Palakkad, Chelakkara and Wayanad by-election. In Palakkad, where all the fronts fought for survival, the booth-level experiment gave an upper hand for the UDF.
“In Palakkad, we identified 2,000 elders who had crossed 85. We categorised the booths based on winning chances. Around 40 booths were in C category in Palakkad,” a UDF leader who was in charge of the constituency told TNIE. In Thiruvananthapuram parliament constituency, out of 1,300 booths, 175- 180 are identified in C category. The leadership is also of the view that after identifying the front’s strengths and weaknesses in the booths ahead of the election, it could concentrate on rectifying the faults.
“There are some booths where we couldn’t do much as our opponents have the majority there. As far as B category booths are concerned, we can recapture them if we rectify the weaknesses. Through this we could increase the chances of winning,” a Congress leader told TNIE.
The idea to concentrate on booths came up as the Congress, which is leading the UDF has organisational issues at the grassroots level. The lack of workers in many booths is a challenge to the Congress and UDF.
The leaders are also aware that in the assembly elections the strategy used in by-elections would not work. “In by-elections, we can successfully parachute workers from other constituencies. However, in the general election it is not possible. Hence, identifying the pitfalls will be decisive,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Congress central leadership has started a survey ahead of the assembly election. The aim is to categorise assembly segments into A, B and C. “There are some seats where we could win if we field a good candidate. Community is also a factor. In Thiruvananthapuram district, in the last election, there was a complaint that enough representation was not given to Ezhava and Nadar communities. Such matters would be taken care of in the future,” a KPCC leader said.
