Buoyed by bypoll wins, UDF to go for micro-level management

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from the BJP which prioritised assembly constituencies as A, B and C on the basis of winnability, the UDF is also taking a similar step to maximise its winning chances in the coming LSG and assembly elections.

However, unlike the BJP, the UDF would be focusing on booths, instead of assembly segments.

The UDF is set to enter into micro-level election management ahead of the 2026 assembly elections by prioritising each booth in the assembly constituencies as A, B and C based on the strength of the front. The UDF meeting to be held on December 17 would start a preliminary discussion on formulating a strategy along this line.

In the last assembly election, the BJP had classified around 40 constituencies as A class and identified these as seats where the party had a good chance of win. The candidate selection was also based on the winnability factor in these seats.

However, the UDF plans to go one step further. The front leadership has decided to classify booths as A, B and C based on the front’s strength in each booth. “The UDF has created wonderful results through micro-management and disciplined work,” UDF secretary C P John told TNIE. “This is an achievement for the front. We will prepare a plan for this,” he said.

According to the UDF leadership, of the 100 constituencies, there are 15 in which the front’s chances of winning are grim. In 20 seats the front could win. The idea of booth- level classification came after the UDF implemented it successfully in Palakkad, Chelakkara and Wayanad by-election. In Palakkad, where all the fronts fought for survival, the booth-level experiment gave an upper hand for the UDF.

“In Palakkad, we identified 2,000 elders who had crossed 85. We categorised the booths based on winning chances. Around 40 booths were in C category in Palakkad,” a UDF leader who was in charge of the constituency told TNIE. In Thiruvananthapuram parliament constituency, out of 1,300 booths, 175- 180 are identified in C category. The leadership is also of the view that after identifying the front’s strengths and weaknesses in the booths ahead of the election, it could concentrate on rectifying the faults.