‘I still feel like I’m in my 20s!’

Beena Kannan, CEO and lead designer of Seematti, is a trailblazing entrepreneur and a brand in her own right. Embodying her motto “I wear what I preach”, her passion for her craft is spectacular. Beena has achieved remarkable success in the fashion industry, historically dominated by patriarchal attitudes, through unwavering determination and perseverance. In a warm conversation with TNIE, Beena shares her inspirations and experiences. Excerpts

You entered the textile industry after graduating in the 1980s. Was it a planned move or did it just happen?

Accidental... It wasn’t planned at all. I was studious, and had I taken the academic route, I would’ve undoubtedly secured a merit seat in any reputed college in the country. All I wanted to do was study.

How did your entry into Seematti happen?

After I graduated, my father was not in favour of sending me for higher studies though I had very good marks. As for ‘what next?’ I didn’t have many options. Could I work at my father’s store? But during those days, women, especially from our caste, didn’t take up jobs. The world was very different then. It so happened that my father was looking for a secretary. So I asked him whether I could take up the post. And he said yes.

Looking back, how was that experience? Do you regret the decision?

I enjoyed working at the store. I was far better than anybody and everybody around. Things are in my control. In any other field... be it a doctor or anyone else... that wouldn’t have happened. I am a leader. I wouldn’t have done well in a group.