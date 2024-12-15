Theyyam community protests show in UAE

KANNUR: Renowned theyyam artist E P Narayanan Peruvannan has been barred from performing the sacred ritual following his refusal to apologise for a controversial performance in Ajman, UAE, last month. The performance had sparked a heated debate among theyyam practitioners and temple committees over perceived violations of customs and rituals.

A group of 13 artists, including Narayanan Peruvannan, staged the main theyyams of north Malabar, including Kadankottu Makkavum Makkalum, Vishnumoorthy, Gulikan, and Sasthappan on November 24 at a sports club in Ajman, an act that drew sharp criticism from sections of the theyyam community. Many accused the artists of disrespecting the sanctity of the ritual, leading to their collective ban from performing in theyyam sacred groves, or kavus, for a year.

The State Malayan Community Development Association wrote to Chirakkal Kovilakam, urging it to revoke the ceremonial status granted to the artists. The association emphasised that theyyam artists swear an oath to uphold the purity of traditional rituals and practices.

“Some individuals are violating these vows by performing theyyam on public stages, streets, and even in luxury hotels,” the letter said. “We request that the Kovilakam reclaim their ceremonial rings and restore the sanctity of these rituals.”

The Valapattanam Muchilottukavu Bhagavathy temple, where Narayanan Peruvannan traditionally performs the Muchilottu Bhagavathy Kolam, has decided to replace him this year.

“Narayanan Peruvannan was always our first choice, but we must adhere to customs. This year, we selected another koladhari (theyyam performer),” Shaji, a temple committee member, said.

Meanwhile, Narayanan Peruvannan said he hasn’t apologised for his actions. “We followed all the rituals and customs before performing at Ajman,” he told TNIE.