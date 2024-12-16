Amid opposition from CPM party, Mohanan retracts allegations against Mec7

KOZHIKODE: The CPM is facing criticism, both outside and inside the party, over statements made by senior leader P Mohanan regarding the Mec7 exercise group. Mohanan had earlier alleged that terrorists were infiltrating the exercise group, which led to backlash from various quarters, including from within his own party. On Sunday, Mohanan withdrew his allegations, clarifying that his earlier remarks were misinterpreted.

Speaking to the media, Mohanan explained that he had only intended to caution the public about the rare infiltration of religious nationalist groups like Jamaat-e-Islami, Sangh parivar, and SDPI into public forums, including exercise groups. However, he emphasised that Mec7 itself had no direct involvement in such activities and was primarily focused on promoting physical health as a safeguard against lifestyle diseases.

Mohanan’s initial remarks sparked political and religious debates, with religious organisations and the BJP opposing his claims. Within the CPM-led LDF, there was significant pushback against associating Mec7 with communal or terrorist activities.

Left MLA Ahamed Devarkovil said, “The Mec7 exercise group has no malicious intent. It includes people from all religions and political ideologies and operates transparently in open spaces.”

He urged the public and political leaders not to turn the matter into a contentious issue. CPM leaders, including Minister Mohamed Riyas, too refrained from endorsing Mohanan’s controversial claims. The BJP’s earlier support of Mohanan’s stand raised concerns about giving the exercise group an unjust communal colour. Mohanan said, “I only meant to urge vigilance against the potential misuse of public forums by extremist elements. Mec7 is a valuable initiative, and there is no need to oppose it.”

Devarkovil stressed on the need to keep religion and politics out of health-focused initiatives like Mec7. “The group has no hidden agenda and should not be dragged into political controversies,” he asserted.