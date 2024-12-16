'Marakkillorikkalum' event honours veteran actresses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Festivals like this should happen more often—not just in Thiruvananthapuram but also in places like Ernakulam, which is more central,” said veteran actress Vidhubala after the ‘Marakkillorikkalum’ event at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Sunday.

Organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the event celebrated women who made their mark on Malayalam cinema from its early days to the 1980s.

“I still remember that back then we only had a few film clubs in Madras to watch world cinema. But today everyone has access to films and exposure to global cinema through festivals like this. Times have changed, and so have audiences, but festivals like this are a great way to reflect on how cinema has evolved,” Vidhubala added.

The evening brought together 21 actresses -- T R Omana, Vanchiyoor Radha, Vinodhini, Rajashree, K R Vijaya, Sacchu (Saraswathi), Ushakumari, Sreelatha Namboothiri, Vidhubala, Shobha (Chembarathi), Kanakadurga, Reena, Mallika Sukumaran, Hema Chowdhary, Bhavani, Anupama Mohan, Shanthakumari, Surekha, Jalaja, Shanthikrishna, and Menaka -- to celebrate their contributions and give them a chance to reconnect.

Short videos about their careers were screened, reminding the audience of their remarkable roles that shaped Malayalam cinema. Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian draped them in ceremonial shawls and presented plaques and gifts.