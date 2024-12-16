'Marakkillorikkalum' event honours veteran actresses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Festivals like this should happen more often—not just in Thiruvananthapuram but also in places like Ernakulam, which is more central,” said veteran actress Vidhubala after the ‘Marakkillorikkalum’ event at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Sunday.
Organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the event celebrated women who made their mark on Malayalam cinema from its early days to the 1980s.
“I still remember that back then we only had a few film clubs in Madras to watch world cinema. But today everyone has access to films and exposure to global cinema through festivals like this. Times have changed, and so have audiences, but festivals like this are a great way to reflect on how cinema has evolved,” Vidhubala added.
The evening brought together 21 actresses -- T R Omana, Vanchiyoor Radha, Vinodhini, Rajashree, K R Vijaya, Sacchu (Saraswathi), Ushakumari, Sreelatha Namboothiri, Vidhubala, Shobha (Chembarathi), Kanakadurga, Reena, Mallika Sukumaran, Hema Chowdhary, Bhavani, Anupama Mohan, Shanthakumari, Surekha, Jalaja, Shanthikrishna, and Menaka -- to celebrate their contributions and give them a chance to reconnect.
Short videos about their careers were screened, reminding the audience of their remarkable roles that shaped Malayalam cinema. Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian draped them in ceremonial shawls and presented plaques and gifts.
For actress Sreelatha Namboothiri, the event was emotional.
“The best part was meeting so many colleagues we hadn’t seen in years. It makes me so happy. At the same time, it’s sad to remember those who are no longer with us. During my career, there were no festivals like this, but we had lively gatherings. What the government has done here is truly commendable,” she said.
Shanthi Krishna, a star of the 1980s, also appreciated the event for bringing people together.
“These days, there are so many channels, so much technology, and lots of festivals. When we started, there wasn’t much of that. We only had press and magazines. But events like this are special because we get to meet legendary actors we have never worked with or even met. When they tell you they have seen your films, it feels like an award,” she said.
Vinodini, who acted in the 1960s, shared her thoughts after attending a public event after many years.
“I have been away from this field for quite a while, and I don’t usually attend festivals. When I started acting in 1961, there was nothing like this. So, it is great to see so many forgotten people like me being honoured today.”
Mallika Sukumaran, speaking on behalf of all the awardees, expressed her gratitude to the state government for recognising their contributions. Minister Saji Cherian said the senior stars have offered several suggestions.