Newlyweds among four killed in car-bus collision in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: Theirs was a fairytale love story. An eight-year-long courtship that culminated in marriage on November 30, and a honeymoon in Malaysia. Their plans to shift to Canada in January were also set. But the dreams of Nikhil Eapen Mathai and his wife Anu Biju shattered on early Sunday morning when the car in which the couple, along with their fathers, were travelling collided with a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims at Murinjakal in Koodal, Pathanamthitta.

The couple and Anu’s father Biju P George, who was at the wheel, and Nikhil’s father Mathai Eapen, were killed in the accident that took place around 4am.

Biju and Mathai Eapen had picked the couple up from the Thiruvananthapuram airport upon the latter’s return after spending honeymoon in Malaysia.

They were heading back home when their car met with the accident on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha state highway, just 7km from their house. The couple’s residences are within a 2km distance.

The police FIR said the accident took place as Biju fell asleep at the wheel.

The Telangana bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims was partially damaged, while the front portion of the car was completely damaged in the impact. The bus driver and a few passengers suffered minor injuries. The bus driver said he applied the brakes suddenly on seeing the car approaching the vehicle at high speed.