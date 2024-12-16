Over 22L visit Sabarimala, revenue rises to Rs 163 crore in 29 days

PATHANAMTHITTA: Within 29 days since the opening of the sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala temple for the annual pilgrimage season, it witnessed a footfall of 22.67 lakh devotees and the revenue reached Rs 163.89 crore.

According to Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prashanth, the hill shrine witnessed more than 4,51,043 devotees compared to previous year. A revenue of Rs 163.89 crore was received at the temple this year. Of this, the turnover of Aravana was recorded as Rs 82.67 crore.

The income from the kanikka (offering box) is Rs 52.27 crore. This year, there was Rs 22.76 increase compared to the same period last year. The turnover of Aravana was Rs 65.26 crore during the same period last year. Compared to the same period last year, the kanikka received an increase of Rs 8.35 crore.

The president also said the ‘Thanka Anki’ procession, which will leave from Aranmula at 6am on December 22, will reach the Sannidhanam at 5pm on December 25. Deeparadhana will be held at 6:30pm and karpoorazhi, to be conducted by police and Devaswom Board staff, will be held on December 23 and 24.