‘PM Modi’s words on Constitution not sincere’: K C Venugopal

KOCHI: Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech during the two-day discussion on Constitution in Parliament lacked any substance or sincerity, Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal on Sunday charged the ruling BJP with converting the debate to a platform to malign the grand old party.

“The prime minister did not say anything new during the constitutional debate in Parliament. It was just a repetition of previous speeches. Modi’s words lacked sincerity and loyalty to the Constitution and he did not answer the opposition questions related to the Constitution,” said Venugopal. Venugopal was interacting with reporters after his address on the occasion of the 56th anniversary of the Ernakulam Press Club.

The Congress leader lamented BJP’s campaign ‘One Nation, One Election’ and said that the same is not at all possible in the country. “BJP is trying to implement ‘One nation, one election’ and Congress will fight against it in Parliament and legally, too,” said Venugopal.

“Modi did not even mention Manipur, which has been in turmoil for over a year and a half, or the black money transactions carried out by Gautam Adani and his associates. He also remained silent on the opposition’s questions on inequality and injustice faced by people. The opposition sees the discussions in Parliament as an opportunity to point out the state terrorism, anti-democratic actions and human rights violations taking place in the country,” Venugopal added.

When asked about the reorganisation of the party in Kerala, Venugopal said that no such deliberations have started and such discussions are only taking place in the media.

On the recent remark by Congress MLA Chandy Oommen that he was not given any charge in the by-elections held recently, Venugopal made it clear that it is not good to comment publicly on the internal affairs of the party. Venugopal said he did not have any discussion with MLA P V Anvar, who left the LDF camp recently. “It is up to the leaders of Kerala to take a decision regarding Anwar’s entry into the Congress. They will deliberate and discuss it and take the necessary decision,” Venugopal said.