Solar shines bright, installations poised to surpass hydel capacity in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: In a remarkable feat, Kerala is rapidly expanding its solar energy capacity, adding around 30-35 MW on-grid installations every month. This impressive growth is set to catapult the state’s solar energy capabilities beyond its total hydroelectric capacity in the near future.

Kerala’s solar electricity generation reached an all-time high in November, with an installed capacity of 1,350 MW, including industrial production, according to a senior official of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The solar power installations in the state generate an average 50 lakh to 54 lakh units per day.

According to KSEB Chief Engineer (Projects) Prasad V N, over 1.70 lakh consumers in the state have turned electricity producers by harnessing the power from rooftop solar installations. This growth can be attributed to the subsidy schemes introduced by the state and Union governments. “Kerala’s solar energy capacity is poised to surpass the combined installed capacity of the state’s four major hydroelectric power stations by mid-2025,” Prasad said. The four major hydroelectric projects in Kerala — Idukki (780 MW), Sabarigiri (340 MW), Kuttiyadi (225 MW), and Lower Periyar (180 MW) — have a total installed capacity of 1,525 MW, he said.

“In one to two years, solar energy capacity is expected to surpass the total installed capacity of hydroelectric projects, which stands at 2,090.30 MW,” he added.

As Kerala’s green energy production soars, the KSEB is scrambling to find innovative solutions to store the excess power generated. According to Prasad, the challenge lies in the fact that solar energy is produced during the day, whereas peak consumption occurs at night. “Currently, we have around 1.70 lakh ‘prosumers’ (producers and consumers) in the state, who generate energy during the day and feed it into the KSEB grid,” he said.