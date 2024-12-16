Tribal youth dragged by car in Kerala's Mananthavady, police register murder case

MANANTHAVADY: A tribal youth named Mathan was dragged along the road by a car for nearly half a kilometre at Mananthavady in Wayanad district. The incident occurred at Payyampalli Koodaladavu, where a verbal dispute between two groups escalated into violence.

Mathan, who intervened in the conflict, was injured after being dragged by a Maruti Celerio car. According to eyewitnesses, the youth was pulled along the road after his hand got caught in the car door when he attempted to stop another individual from attacking with stones. He sustained injuries to his waist and arms and is currently undergoing treatment at Mananthavady Medical College.

The car involved in the incident, bearing the registration number KL 52 H 8733, is registered to Muhammed Riyas, a resident of Kuttippuram. Police have filed an attempted murder case and initiated an investigation. The suspects, reportedly four individuals travelling in the car, are yet to be apprehended.

According to the local activists in the region, this disturbing incident has raised serious concerns about violence and law enforcement in the region especially against the people from the tribal Community.