Wayanad relief: Satheesan flays Pinarayi for allegation against Opposition

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for alleging that the Opposition was silent on the Centre’s alleged neglect towards rehabilitation of landslide-hit Wayanad district.

Wondering whether Pinarayi was living on planet Earth, Satheesan said it was the Opposition that first spoke out against the Centre’s neglect towards Wayanad in the assembly. He pointed out that it was Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi who led the delegation of MPs from the state to meet the Union Home Minister on the issue.

“Congress MPs, including Shashi Tharoor, had highlighted in Parliament the unfair treatment meted out to Wayanad. If there are any state ministers who are ignorant of all this, I would say they are not living on this planet,” Satheesan said.

The Leader of Opposition termed the school terminal exam question paper leak as a shameful incident and asked what steps the government had taken to address the issue. He alleged that pro-Left teachers’ unions were behind the question paper leak.

Satheesan asked why the government was not revealing the names of those who were illegally drawing welfare pensions.

He added that the government was hesitant as the names of CPM men would be exposed as illegal beneficiaries of welfare pension.

The Leader of the Opposition added that no discussions have begun over the entry of independent MLA P V Anvar into the UDF. Such discussions were not warranted at this juncture, he added.