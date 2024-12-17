Actor Thomas Berly passes away

KOCHI: Actor Thomas Berly, (Kurishingal Thomas Berly) who is perhaps among the first from south India to act in Hollywood movies, in the 1950s, passed away on Monday. He was 92.

Berley, a Fort Kochi native, was a director, producer, and scriptwriter too. He made his film debut through Thiramala in 1953.

He later moved to the US and acted in a few Hollywood movies including Never So Few and a few television series, mostly playing the role of a Mexican cowboy.

Ithu Manushyano, the 1973 film with Sheela and K P Ummer in the lead roles, directed by him was released 20 years after his acting debut. The song from the film Sukhamoru Bindu Dukhamoru Bindu remains an evergreen hit.

He also directed Vellarikkaappattanam starring Prem Nazir and Sukumari in 1983. The actor-writer also published a few books including Beyond Heart (2000), Fragrant Petals (2004), and O Kerala (2007).