Buckle up or face action, KC Venugopal to Thrissur Congress leaders

KOCHI: Searching for answers following the Chelakkara by-election drubbing, a seemingly angry AICC general secretary (organisation) and MP K C Venugopal has asked party leaders T N Prathapan, Jose Vallur, Anil Akkara and M P Vincent to buckle up in Thrissur or face organisational disciplinary action.

The incident occurred on the morning of December 7, when Prathapan, Vallur and Vincent visited Venugopal at his MP Camp House, ‘Rajeevam’, in Pazhaveedu, Alappuzha, according to a source. Their intent was reportedly to advocate for Vallur’s appointment as the Thrissur DCC president.

During the meeting, Venugopal, who is usually equanimous, was fuming and criticised the leaders sharply for their ineffective management of the election campaign. He remarked, in the presence of leaders from other districts, that the trio had previously been accorded numerous opportunities but they primarily acted in self-interest, the source said.

“Venugopal indicated that the trio, along with Anil Akkara who was absent from the meeting, should have been removed from organisational duties for six years. But the party refrained from taking such stringent action largely due to the leniency extended by K Muraleedharan, who lost the Lok Sabha election for the Thrissur seat. Muraleedharan reportedly advised Venugopal that the party’s organisational health in Thrissur cannot afford further leadership changes at this time,” the source added.

After the Chelakkara by-election results were announced, P V Mohan, the AICC-assigned in-charge of Kerala, had told TNIE that Vincent, Vallur, Prathapan and Akkara were well-acquainted with the district but their contributions to the campaign would have to be thoroughly scrutinised, given the realisation that the Congress’ organisational structure in Thrissur is weak.

Party sources have also revealed that both Muraleedharan and Ramya Haridas have verbally complained to Venugopal regarding the inadequate support from Thrissur leaders during the campaign. An inquiry report detailing Muraleedharan’s defeat in the Lok Sabha election – which was a shocker to the party – is still pending.