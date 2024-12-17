CBI rules out musician Balabhaskar’s connection with gold smuggling ring

KOCHI: At one point, the parents of musician Balabhaskar alleged a gold smuggling gang was involved in the suspicious death of their son in a car accident in September 2018. The CBI’s further investigation, however, has revealed the smuggling by Balabhaskar’s friends — Prakash Thampi and Vishnu Somasundaram — occurred between October of 2018 and May 2019, after his death. Both the CBI and the DRI investigated the smuggling case but were unable to find any proof linking Balabhaskar with the gang, or its connection to his death.

The CBI also said it did not find anything suspicious in Prakash holding on to Balabhaskar’s mobile phone after the accident. “The gold-smuggling activities occurred after the death of Balabhaskar,” the CBI report says. The violinist and his daughter died when their car rammed a tree in Pallippuram on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of September 25.

While ordering the additional investigation, the High Court questioned why Prakash, an accused in a gold smuggling case, hid the musician’s phone and refused to hand it over to Balabhaskar’s wife despite repeated requests. The interference of Prakash and Vishnu, who were arrested in connection with the smuggling case, is highly suspicious, the court observed.

The CBI’s supplementary report, in the possession of TNIE, said it examined this point by recording statements from witnesses and collecting documents from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). During an investigation into a gold smuggling case unearthed on May 13, 2019, the DRI found that the racket, involving Vishnu and Prakash, had been operating with the connivance of customs officers​, including Radhakrishnan B, former superintendent of customs air intelligence, at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The DRI arrested Prakash on May 29, 2019, and Vishnu on June 17, 2019. They were later released on bail.​