Kerala forest dept to open e-route for tree felling, film shoots

KOCHI: Obtaining permission to cut down trees in their property has always been a Herculean task for people living in forest fringe areas. The range officer has to conduct a field inspection and check the species, size and value of the tree before granting permission. It is impossible to gain permission in the 50 notified villages across the state. In an attempt to enhance transparency, efficiency and public engagement, the forest department is set to launch nine e-governance applications, including the Timber portal for processing tree-cutting applications.

The Timber portal will streamline permissions for timber cutting and ensure compliance with the Kerala Promotion of Tree Growth in Non-Forest Areas Act, 2005. It will simplify the process for landowners and farmers to obtain permission for harvesting and transporting timber from private lands. It provides a transparent, tech-enabled method for verifying legality of timber.

“The system features mobile and web applications that allow users to apply for permits, track application status, and download permissions from their smartphones or Akshaya Centres,” said Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF-IT) Sanjayan Kumar.

“Cutting down a tree has always been an arduous task for farmers as we have to make multiple visits to the Range office. There have been allegations of corruption as the procedure is not transparent. We have to wait for more than six months for the permit. If the new application helps to expedite the process and eliminate corruption, it will be a great blessing,” said Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA) chairman Alex Ozhukayil.

Among the bunch of applications is Naturestay, a comprehensive online portal for obtaining permissions to conduct paid Nature Camps in forest areas.