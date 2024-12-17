Kerala police to seek AI cameras in state highways to curb road accidents

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police will propose to the state government to install AI cameras in all state highways as well as minor roads in a bid to enforce traffic rules and curb road accidents. The decision was taken during a meeting of high-level police officers convened by Law and Order ADGP Manoj Abraham in which Transport Commissioner Ch Nagaraju also attended.

The meeting that was held in the backdrop of a surge in road accidents discussed measures that ought to be implemented to bring down accidents and resulting casualties.

It was also decided to conduct joint operations involving the police and the motor vehicles department officials to counter traffic violations. Intensive traffic checking will be jointly conducted across the state. The accident-prone spots will be specifically subjected to scrutiny, said a senior officer.

“The vehicle checking will particularly focus on detecting over-speed, drunk driving, overloading, rash driving, and non-wearing of helmets and seat belts,” the officer added.

It was also decided to conduct Road Safety Authority meetings in all districts. The plans for rectifying engineering glitches will be decided during these meetings. The safety of pedestrians were also discussed and it was decided to enhance awareness on their safety by sensitising the public. The meeting also decided to organise special adalats in each district to ensure that all e-challans are paid by traffic offenders.

The meeting also decided to further activate night patrol and highway police vehicles. The highway police vehicles will be deployed in highways at regular intervals. They will be armed with speed radars and alcometers. The meeting was attended by officers of the rank of SP and above.