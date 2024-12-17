Kilimanoor DYFI leader murder case: Kerala court acquits all accused members after 14 years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions Court has acquitted all the accused persons in the 2010 murder case of DYFI leader Ratheesh at Kilimanoor town. Judge Prasoon Mohan delivered the verdict, stating that the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

The acquitted are Rahul of Pazhayakunnummel, Suraj (Kunjumon) of Vellalloor, Mohanan (Thankaputhran) of Vellalloor, Baiju of Anchal, and Vinod of Choondi.

According to the prosecution, Ratheesh was attacked on May 7, 2010, around 9.30 pm, while returning to the auto stand after dropping off passengers. The accused, waiting near Kilimanoor police station, allegedly hacked and stabbed him.

Despite Ratheesh’s attempt to escape by jumping into a field, the attackers caught him and fatally assaulted him. The prosecution claimed the motive was prior enmity and alleged that the accused sought medical treatment under false identities to cover up their involvement.

The investigation, led by Attingal DySP, included 151 witnesses. However, the court observed that the evidence presented was insufficient to prove the allegations beyond reasonable doubt.