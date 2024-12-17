The journey behind ‘Swapnaayanam,’ a tribute to Malayalam cinema

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) opened on December 13 with Swapnaayanam, a signature film that took audiences on a nostalgic journey through the legacy of Malayalam cinema. The minute-long film is written and directed by Mumbai-based cinematographer K O Akhil, who has captured the very beginning of Kerala’s cinematic heritage, the historic notice announcement of ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first film in Malayalam that was directed by J C Daniel.

On the inspiration behind the project, Akhil said, “The seed concept was the collective experience of watching a film together. When making a signature film for a festival like IFFK, it should be deeply rooted in history. The idea was to create something that not only paid homage to the beginnings of Malayalam cinema but also highlighted how far we have come. The transformation of cinema spaces - from Capitol Theatre, where Vigathakumaran was screened, to today’s modern theatres, was a story worth telling.”

Akhil took on multiple roles for the project, including direction, cinematography, concept development, and screenplay. He crafted this hybrid work blending 2D, 3D, animation, live-action, and VFX. Out of nearly 15 entries, the jury selected his vision to be featured on the board.

“It was a challenge but also a privilege to handle so many aspects of the film. It allowed me to shape the narrative exactly as I envisioned it,” Akhil said.‘Swapnaayanam also pays tribute to P K Rosy, the heroine of Vigathakumaran. The film ends with a visual of Rosy, portrayed by Abhirami Bose, enjoying a movie in a modern theatre.

“Looking back almost 95 years, a tragic event occurred in the same city that marked the birth of Malayalam cinema, an event that remains a disgrace to our history. The first gathering for the cinematic experience was shattered, and we know it was marred by caste-based atrocities. At the time, watching a film was a privilege reserved for only a select few, and that privilege deserves questioning. So for me, P K Rosy is not a victim. She is a symbol of courageous resistance.