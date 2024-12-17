Thrissur Pooram: Tiruvambady, Paramekkavu devasoms file petition in SC to quash Kerala HC's guidelines

KOCHI: The management committees of Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms, the two major participants of the Thrissur Pooram have filed a special leave petition before the Supreme Court seeking to quash the guidelines for elephant parade issued by a division bench of the Kerala High Court.

The division bench of Justice A K Jayashankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P issued two orders on November 13 and 28 directing temples to strictly adhere to the restrictions imposed on the elephant parade. The order mandated a minimum distance of 3m between two elephants during parade, a minimum distance of 5m from the elephant and the flambeau (fire pole) or any other source of fire, a minimum distance of 8m from the elephant to the public, and any percussion display.

The petition stated that the spatial restriction imposed by the Kerala High Court, mandating a minimum distance of 3m between elephants, will bring the historic Thrissur Pooram to a grinding halt, as the thousand-year-old venue, the Vadakkumnathan Temple, cannot accommodate elephants under such constraints.

This venue, with its traditional layout, has been the centre stage of the Pooram for centuries and the HC directive disregards the significance of the historic and UNESCO-recognised tradition.

According to the petitioners, the centrepiece of Thrissur Pooram is the majestic parade of over 50 richly caparisoned elephants, adorned with golden nettipattam (ornamental headdresses), intricate garlands, and ceremonial bells. These elephants carry the idols of temple deities and are central to the celebrations. Hence, the distance rules should be quashed, said the petitioners.