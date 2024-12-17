Wah, Ustad! Kerala film fest throbs with tributes to Zakir Hussain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away on Monday, shared a unique bond with Kerala. His demise has come a shock to scores of his admirers in the state. In 2015, his pulsating music had resonated during the inauguration of the 20th IFFK. On Monday, the 29th edition paid rich tributes to the master with ‘Wah, Ustad’ posters put up during screenings.
Zakir had worked on the award-winning Malayalam film Vanaprastham. His collaboration with director Shaji N Karun was a delight for music lovers. His ability to make the tabla sing, laugh and weep was exploited to the core in the movie. The hauntingly beautiful score he created became the soul of the film. His music did justice to the film’s themes of identity, art and struggle, more than any words could have achieved.
“Vanaprastham was conceived with many layers. One of the most important elements was the soundtrack. Zakir was integral to this vision. There was no one better to capture the identity crisis.
His ability to blend north and south Indian traditions and respond to the screenplay’s needs were unmatched. He was a filmmaker’s musician who elevated the narrative. His contributions to the film, his only one in Malayalam, and the world of music can never be replaced. His work is study material,” Karun told TNIE.
He also recalled Zakir’s performance during the 20th IFFK, terming it a moment of mutual respect and admiration. “Zakir Hussain has no death. His unparalleled legacy will live on,” the filmmaker, who was then chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA), added.
Zakir had also performed at the Soorya Festival twice -- once with his father Ustad Alla Rakha and then with Odissi exponent Protima Gauri Bedi. “When I contacted him three years ago, he said that it should not just be about his solo performance, but something more innovative. We agreed on a collaboration with Shobana.
We were confused after he did not confirm for three years. On Sunday we learnt that he had been in and out of hospital. So that dream is now left unfulfilled,” said Soorya Krishnamoorthy, founder of the festival.
As a pioneer of musical fusion with the band ‘Shakti’, Zakir collaborated with violinist L Shankar, whose roots trace back to Alappuzha. Legends like guitarist John McLaughlin, and percussionist T H Vinayakram were also part of the band. Zakir also had deep admiration for mridangam maestro Palghat Mani Iyer, whom he regarded as ‘the greatest mridangam exponent of the century.’