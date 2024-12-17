Wah, Ustad! Kerala film fest throbs with tributes to Zakir Hussain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away on Monday, shared a unique bond with Kerala. His demise has come a shock to scores of his admirers in the state. In 2015, his pulsating music had resonated during the inauguration of the 20th IFFK. On Monday, the 29th edition paid rich tributes to the master with ‘Wah, Ustad’ posters put up during screenings.

Zakir had worked on the award-winning Malayalam film Vanaprastham. His collaboration with director Shaji N Karun was a delight for music lovers. His ability to make the tabla sing, laugh and weep was exploited to the core in the movie. The hauntingly beautiful score he created became the soul of the film. His music did justice to the film’s themes of identity, art and struggle, more than any words could have achieved.

“Vanaprastham was conceived with many layers. One of the most important elements was the soundtrack. Zakir was integral to this vision. There was no one better to capture the identity crisis.

His ability to blend north and south Indian traditions and respond to the screenplay’s needs were unmatched. He was a filmmaker’s musician who elevated the narrative. His contributions to the film, his only one in Malayalam, and the world of music can never be replaced. His work is study material,” Karun told TNIE.

He also recalled Zakir’s performance during the 20th IFFK, terming it a moment of mutual respect and admiration. “Zakir Hussain has no death. His unparalleled legacy will live on,” the filmmaker, who was then chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA), added.