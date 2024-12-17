Waqf Samrakshana Samithi members want Farook College authorities indicted

KOCHI: In a new twist to the Munambam controversy, two members of the Waqf Samrakshana Samithi on Monday filed a complaint before the Ernakulam rural police chief requesting that a criminal case be registered against the Farook College authorities for allegedly selling the disputed land at Munambam violating the basic principles of waqf.

It’s learnt that the complainants, North Paravoor Mannam residents A M Sunnajan and Kuruppam Veettil Mohammed Amanullah, had the blessings of a section Islamic scholars who held a meeting in Ernakulam.

The complaint states that 404.76 acres of properties have been registered as waqf land (No. 2115/1950-10) at Sub Registrar Office, Edappally, and handed over to the management committee of Farook College Kozhikode, for the betterment of members of the Muslim community. The land was registered as waqf; it is clearly mentioned in the document that the land is not transferable.

However, according to the complainants, most of this land was sold by the Farook College management committee and Kuzhuppilly resident Adv MV Paul, who was given the power of attorney and receiver by the college management committee, without any permission from the Waqf Board.

‘Alienation of property caused financial loss’

They further said the uplift, social growth and development of the Muslim community was hampered due to the alienation of the property and as a result, financial losses of crores have been caused to the beneficiaries of the Waqf, the Waqf Board, and to the complainants too, as they are part of community.

They requested the Superintendent of Police Ernakulam Rural to register complaint under sections of the Bharateeya Nyaya Samhita sections 61, 316(5), 318(4) and 336(3), Waqf Acts 1954 and 1995 and various sections of the Registration Act 1908 - Kerala against the Farook College management committee and Adv Paul, real estate brokers, document writing licensees and officers in the sub registrar offices for violating the rules.

When contacted, Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena said, “The complaint has not come to my notice. Once it is received, as per the procedures, we will open a file and necessary steps will be taken.”