Guard of honour at religious rituals in Kerala to stay

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will not implement its decision to abolish police guard of honour at religious ceremonies, for the time being, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan has said.

“The practice will continue. Though a direction was made earlier, it has not been implemented. Any future decision on the matter will be taken only after consultation with temple authorities,” he told TNIE.

Currently, the guard of honour is performed at about 20 temples in the Tranvancore-Cochin region. These include the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple (for festivals and processions), Thiruvallam Vellayani Devi Temple, Haripad Subrahmanya Temple, Tripunithura Poornathrayeesa Temple, Ernakulam Shiva Temple, Palluruthy Alangad Bhagavathy Temple, Thrissur Oorakam Ammathiruvadi Temple and Thriprayar Sree Rama Temple.

It was in September that the home department decided to do away with the guard of honour at religious rituals. At a meeting convened by additional chief secretary (Home) Biswanath Sinha, it was decided the practice will be allowed only if temple authorities bear its expenses. The meeting was held to address a request from Sree Varaham Sree Kunnandan Ganapathi Temple to provide the guard of honour and police band performance during the Vinayaka Chathurthi procession.

DCP Vijay Bharath Reddy, Sree Varaham Sree Kunnandan Ganapathi Temple advisory committee president C Jayachandran and secretary V Sreekanth had attended the meet, after which the home department had sent a letter to the state police chief.

Sources said the decision was not implemented as a review is on. “The decision to ask temples to bear the expenses is also under review now. No final call was taken to stop the guard of honour,” said a source.

Travancore Devaswom Board President P S Prasanth said the board has not received any official communication from the government. “We came to know about it from media. From what we have understood, it will be applicable for six temples under TDB,” said Prasanth.