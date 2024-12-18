Mullaperiyar dam water level will be raised to 152ft, says TN minister Periyasamy

IDUKKI: Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy on Tuesday ruffled feathers in Kerala after he asserted that water level in the Mullaperiyar dam will be raised to 152 feet.

“The DMK government will make this dream of Tamil Nadu a reality,” Periyasamy told reporters after assessing the rain damage in TN’s Theni district. He also said the TN government will take every measure to keep the dam safe and will not give a “single piece of earth” in Mullaperiyar to Kerala.

His statements did not go down well with the government. Water Resources Ministers Roshy Augustine said he didn’t understand on what grounds Periyasamy made the statement before the media.

“The Mullaperiyar dam issue is under the consideration of the Supreme Court, which had directed maintaining the water level at 142 ft.

I do not understand on what grounds the minister made the statement that the water level will be raised to 152 ft,” he said. He also said Kerala will not let Tamil Nadu take even an inch of land other than the area covered in the Periyar Lake Lease Agreement of October 1886.