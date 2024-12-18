Sabari rail project better proposal than Chengannur-Pampa route, says CM Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will seek the Union government’s sanction for the Sabari rail project implementation in two phases. The project would be a better alternative to the Chengannur-Pampa rail route proposal currently being considered by the Union government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at a high-level meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The Sabari rail project has big potential to boost the state’s development. It can be expanded upto Vizhinjam in future, according to the chief minister.

As per the state government’s plan, the first phase of the Sabari project would be the Angamaly-Erumeli-Nilakkal stretch.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) will bear 50 pc of the project cost. A request will be made to the Union Government to allow additional borrowing corresponding to the state’s expense.

The state will reject the proposal for a tri-partite agreement with the RBI. The current plan is for a single line, and double line could be laid in the expansion phase.