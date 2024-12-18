Supreme Court seeks data on population of Orthodox, Jacobite groups

KOCHI: Hearing the dispute between the Malankara Orthodox Church and the Jacobite Church, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that status quo be maintained regarding the management and administration of the churches till the next date of hearing, which is on January 29 and 30, 2025.

The SC also directed the state government to furnish the data regarding the population of both the Orthodox and Jacobite factions, a list of the churches under the complete administrative control of both denominations, the churches where the management is under dispute and their current status of administrative power.

The apex court has also authorised the state government to intervene in the event of any untoward incident, while granting both factions the liberty to place their respective parish registers on record. The SC directive comes as a relief for the Jacobite Church.

“It is a big relief. The directive to collect data on the population and churches of both the churches vindicates our stand. We have always been saying that the churches belong to the parishioners. The 2013 order had said otherwise,” Joseph Mar Gregorios, the Catholicos- designate of the Jacobite Church told TNIE.

He said the church has started preparing for the detailed hearing slated for January 29 and 30. “We will present before the court all the necessary details in this matter. Everyone wants a solution that won’t see faithful being thrown out of their churches,” he said.

Kuriakose Mor Theophilose, chairman of Jacobite Church Media Cell, termed the directive a recognition of the democratic system. “This shows that the SC is taking into consideration the Jacobite Church’s cry for justice,” he said.