Supreme Court seeks data on population of Orthodox, Jacobite groups

KOCHI: Hearing the dispute between the Malankara Orthodox Church and the Jacobite Church, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that status quo be maintained regarding the management and administration of the churches till the next date of hearing, which is on January 29 and 30, 2025.
The SC also directed the state government to furnish the data regarding the population of both the Orthodox and Jacobite factions, a list of the churches under the complete administrative control of both denominations, the churches where the management is under dispute and their current status of administrative power.
The apex court has also authorised the state government to intervene in the event of any untoward incident, while granting both factions the liberty to place their respective parish registers on record. The SC directive comes as a relief for the Jacobite Church.
“It is a big relief. The directive to collect data on the population and churches of both the churches vindicates our stand. We have always been saying that the churches belong to the parishioners. The 2013 order had said otherwise,” Joseph Mar Gregorios, the Catholicos- designate of the Jacobite Church told TNIE.
He said the church has started preparing for the detailed hearing slated for January 29 and 30. “We will present before the court all the necessary details in this matter. Everyone wants a solution that won’t see faithful being thrown out of their churches,” he said.
Kuriakose Mor Theophilose, chairman of Jacobite Church Media Cell, termed the directive a recognition of the democratic system. “This shows that the SC is taking into consideration the Jacobite Church’s cry for justice,” he said.
Orthodox Church welcomes SC move to study fiat
He said the SC bench was hearing the petitions filed against the Kerala HC order issued on October 17 directing district collectors of Palakkad and Ernakulam to take possession of the six churches.
Mor Theophilos said, “The apex court has also directed the state government to continue its efforts to solve the issue amicably. This shows the SC gives weight to the efforts taken by the state government in this regard.” Another highlight of today’s hearing was the SC bench declining to clarify the status quo order in respect of the six churches in dispute in the latest petitions, he said.
“During the hearing, when the Orthodox faction pointed out that we have not complied with the December 3 order of the SC to hand over the administration of the churches, our lawyer highlighted how the opposite side had expressed its difficulty in complying with the court’s direction to allow us to use the cemeteries. Following this, the apex court issued the directive on collecting the data,” Mor Theophilos said. The hearing has also brought to fore the acceptance that the Malankara Church and Jacobite Church are two separate entities, he added.
Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, head of the Malankara Orthodox Church media department, welcomed the SC’s observation that the verdict on the six churches can be given only after studying the case. “The church hopes this will help in realising a permanent solution. This also allows the Malankara Orthodox Church to present the previous court verdicts and the backgrounds before the apex court,” he said.
He said the church has stood by the court’s verdict. “It is the other side that has gone to the courts with the dispute, but so far the verdict has upheld truth and justice. The Malankara Orthodox Church will always stand for truth and justice. In this situation, the church is hopeful of the court’s observation that the verdict will be given on January 30,” he said.