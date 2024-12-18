Thiruvananthapuram Corporation fines district collector Rs 25k for illegal hoardings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The placement of illegal hoardings as part of Karuthalum Kaithangum — a taluk-level complaint redressal adalat organised by the government in Thiruvananthapuram recently — has landed the district collector in trouble.

In what could be an open confrontation between two civic authorities, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation secretary Jahamgeer S has served a notice and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on District Collector Anu Kumari for having placed illegal hoardings.

The notice was served as part of intensified enforcement activities following a stringent directive from the High Court, a top official with the corporation said. Around six hoardings were removed as part of the special crackdown launched by the civic body to remove illegal hoardings and banners — which pose risks to the environment, pedestrians and motorists.

“We have imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for the placement of hoardings relating to Karuthalum Kaithangum. A notice has been sent to the collector. We have served many notices to various organisations, including the CPM, Youth Congress, Joint Council and others,” an official with the corporation’s revenue wing said.

Responding to the corporation’s move, Collector Anu Kumari told TNIE that she has directed the tahsildars to remove the hoardings following the HC directive. “I’m yet to get any notice from the corporation and I’m unaware of the fine imposed,” she said.