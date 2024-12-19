DYFI leader M Lenin leaves CPM, joins BJP

PALAKKAD: While CPM district conferences are under way, DYFI-SFI leader M Lenin resigned from the CPM and joined BJP on Wednesday.

Lenin, who held several positions, including CPM Kuzhalmannam office secretary and branch member, SFI Kuzhalmannam area secretary, SFI Palakkad district committee member, DYFI Manjalur area and block secretary, and reporter at Deshabhimani, left the CPM citing what he termed ‘sidelining’ in the party.

He joined the BJP at its district office by receiving membership from BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar. The welcoming ceremony was attended by BJP district president K M Haridas, district general secretaries P Venugopalan and A K Omanakuttan, and Alathur Mandalam general secretary Kanakadas.

“The decision to break ties with the CPM is personal and stems from a sense of being sidelined within the party. In the coming days, more party workers will leave the CPM and join the BJP,” said Lenin.

He clarified that he is not blaming the party as a whole, but criticising the factionalism among senior CPM leaders.

“I am coming from a CPM stronghold like Thenkurissi. And I joined the party following in the footsteps of my father, who worked tirelessly to strengthen the party in our region. Yet, sadly, when he passed away, the CPM didn’t even drape a red flag over his body,” said Lenin. He emphasised his commitment to the BJP, stating that he is ready to take on any responsibilities assigned to him without conditions. The CPM district leaders were unavailable for comments.