IIM Kozhikode'a massive Sthreevesham mural catches eye; symbolises tradition, empowerment

KOZHIKODE: A painting on a water tank at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has become the latest landmark, drawing admiration for its size, aesthetic appeal, and profound symbolism.

The artwork, depicting “Sthreevesham”– the feminine role in the traditional art form of Kathakali– emerges gracefully from a backdrop of natural foliage, creating an awe-inspiring spectacle visible from a distance.

Measuring 45 feet in height and 20 feet in width, the painting occupies an impressive 920 square feet of the 75-foot-tall water tank’s walls. The mural represents a unique artistic achievement, showcasing one of the largest Sthreevesham-themed works in Kerala.

The artwork was conceptualised by artist Ambili and brought to life in over six days by her team, comprising Subeesh Krishna from Malappuram, Shaheen from Kodoor, and Unni Mannengodu from Koppam. The team had complete creative freedom to align the design with the spirit of the institute, encapsulating its commitment to gender inclusivity and environmental sustainability.

“This stunning artwork was envisioned to symbolise the intersection of tradition, nature, and the spirit of empowerment that defines IIMK. The portrayal of Sthreevesham, blended with natural elements, signifies our deep-rooted cultural heritage and commitment to gender diversity. The water tank’s transformation into a canvas of empowerment reflects our campus’ ethos, where education, culture, and nature converge harmoniously to create a progressive and inspiring environment,” said Prof Debashis Chatterjee, director of IIMK.