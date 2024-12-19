Kerala government approves promotion of ADGP M R Ajith Kumar to DGP rank despite ongoing probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant move, the cabinet on Wednesday accepted the recommendation of the high-level screening committee to bestow DGP rank to ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, who is currently heading the Armed Police Battalion, when a vacancy arises.

The 1995-batch IPS officer, who is facing a vigilance probe over alleged illegal amassing of wealth, will be promoted as DGP by July next year when a vacancy arises after the retirement of state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb.

Also, S Suresh, who is on central deputation with the Special Protection Group, will be promoted to the DGP rank. And after K Padmakumar’s retirement on April 30, 2025, Law and Order ADGP Manoj Abraham of the 1994 batch will be elevated to the DGP rank. Ajith’s promotion will take place after that.

The government’s decision to promote Ajith has not gone down well with the Opposition. State Congress chief K Sudhakaran alleged that the controversial officer was being promoted as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had succumbed to the RSS. He said despite facing a battery of serious allegations, Ajith was promoted since he is the CM’s blue-eyed boy.

“Ajith was the bridge between the CM and the RSS. If disciplinary action was taken against him, this promotion would not have happened,” he said.