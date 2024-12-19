Kerala High Court quashes delimitation order in eight municipalities, one panchayat

Kerala HC seeks government’s view on new year party

The High Court has sought the state government’s opinion on a petition seeking to prohibit the proposed new year music festival on December 31 at Chulika Estate, a landslide-prone area, organised by Boby Chemmanur.

“What is this? Planning a New Year party there barely six months after the landslide incident?” asked the court and added, “We must have some sense.”

The court also directed to produce complete details of the programme. The petitioners alleged that massive gathering in an ecologically sensitive area is a recipe for disaster, especially amidst heavy rainfall that has rendered the region more vulnerable to landslides. The court will consider the case on Thursday.

Anticipatory bail to ex-CPM leader in dowry case

The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Bipin C Babu, former CPM leader from Alappuzha who quit the party and joined the BJP, and his mother Prasannakumari in a dowry harassment case.

The case was registered by the Kareelakulangara police on a complaint by his wife. The petitioners alleged that the case was politically motivated as it was registered the very next day he joined the BJP.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said, “Normally, it is difficult to digest that a wife will file a complaint against the husband because he changed his political party.”

The court also said that his wife filed the complaint on December 2, on which date, the petitioner (husband) has not joined in BJP. “Therefore, I am not accepting the contentions of the petitioners that this is a politically motivated case. I reject that. But, it is a matrimonial dispute. There is a chance for settling the disputes in the future,” said the court.