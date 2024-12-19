Kerala private bus operators to oppose permit cancellation of buses involved in serious accidents

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Private bus operators have decided to challenge Minister K B Ganesh Kumar’s decision to cancel permits of buses involved in serious accidents.

While agreeing to comply with any rules that enhance road safety, they said the decision, if implemented, would be a further blow to a struggling industry.

Hamsa Erikunnan, general secretary of the Kerala State Bus Operators’ Federation, said any arbitrary decision to cancel the permits would be challenged in court.“Accidents cannot be stopped by cancelling the permits of 7,000 private buses. In fact, no private buses were involved in the four major accidents that resulted in 20 fatalities recently. We will take a decision based on the government’s order,” Hamsa said.

According to T Gopinathan, general convener of the State Private Bus Operators’ Federation, bus operators would launch a statewide protest against denying permits to buses operating services beyond 140km, despite a favourable court order.

“The government is giving unreasonable excuses for not issuing permits. The public has been denied a proper public transport service because of this. We will also protest against the delay in increasing the students’ concession fare,” he said.

Officials with the motor vehicle department said the permits of buses involved in serious accidents would be suspended if an RTO-level officer finds mistakes on the part of bus owners.