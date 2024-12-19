Modi government handing over country’s wealth to Adani: Kerala Congress president Sudhakaran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran has accused the Union government of handing over the country’s wealth to industrialist Adani. He was inaugurating a march in front of Raj Bhavan organised by the KPCC as part of the AICC’s call for nationwide marches against the Union government.

He alleged that the Modi government is working like a servant of Adani.

“No investigation was declared into the financial-share frauds related to Adani. Instead of that the government is giving protection to him. The Modi government is interested in handing over the country’s wealth to Adani rather than resolving people’s issues,” he said. He also alleged that, in the last 18 months, the prime minister had never visited strife-torn Manipur.

The BJP governments at the state and centre have failed to resolve the Manipur issue,” he added.

Slam move to promote Ajith Kumar

Sudhakaran also came out against the decision of the state government to include ADGP M R Ajith Kumar in the seniority list to be considered for the post of DGP. He alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has surrendered to the RSS by promoting Ajith Kumar.

“Ajith Kumar is facing inquiry related to corruption, illegal acquisition of property and gold smuggling. However, these were not considered as he was a confidante of CM. Ajith was the link between RSS and CM,” he alleged.