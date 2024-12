IDUKKI: The chilly weather in Munnar as 2024 nears its end is attracting visitors to the hill station in large numbers. The rush has come as a boon to the tourism industry, specifically hotels, with nearly all of them booked to near capacity till December 31.

As per the data from the United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI), the lowest minimum temperature of six degrees Celsius was recorded at Chundavurrai estate in Munnar on Tuesday. Other areas of the hill station, including Silent Valley, Devikulam, Lechmi, Sevenmalai, Mattupetty and Nallathanni, recorded temperatures between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius.

People associated with the tourism industry hope the mercury drops to a sub-zero level within a week, which would further drive up footfall.

“We believe Munnar is going to experience the highest footfall this season since 2020. Even before the holidays have begun, there is a considerable rush in tourist spots,” Asish Varghese, an adventure tourist guide in Munnar, told TNIE. He said almost all the hotels in Munnar have reported 90% bookings from December 20 to December 31.

Besides families, adventure buffs too are making a beeline for the hill station to enjoy trekking and witness the fog-laden hills and the extreme climate. Sujith Krishnan, a tourist from Thrissur, said the weather has been “great” in Munnar for the past two days.

“It is really cold here. This is the first time we are experiencing such low temperature. We visited Munnar two weeks ago, and the weather now is colder than then. We came early in the morning this time to enjoy the climate,” he said. As the temperature dipped, locals and tourists were seen huddling around bonfires to stay warm.

Tourism department officials too said they were expecting a good turnout this Christmas and New Year.

“The tourist footfall is expected to rise not only in Munnar, but also in other spots, including Wagamon, Idukki and Panchalimedu. Visitors will be ensured all necessary infrastructure facilities at the spots. We hope this season leads to turnaround of the industry,” the official said.