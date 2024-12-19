MVD, Kerala Road Safety Authority launch project for safe Sabarimala pilgrimage

KOCHI: Days after four members of a family were killed after their car collided with a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims, the Motor Vehicle Department and the Kerala Road Safety Authority have launched a joint initiative to enhance road safety during this pilgrimage season.

In the newly launched initiative, as part of the Safe Zone Sabarimala Project, the authorities have published a virtual brochure with QR codes through which road safety information and instructions specifically for Sabarimala pilgrims can be accessed.

Road accidents during the Sabarimala season have been increasing over the years, with vehicles carrying pilgrims from other states often meeting with accidents in the difficult and unfamiliar route to the shrine. “The brochure and the instructions have been released in six languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. The brochure includes two QR codes. Scanning them or just clicking on them will fetch accident black spot videos and pilgrimage details,” an official with the motor vehicle department said.

This year alone, 68 accidents occurred involving vehicles carrying Sabarimala pilgrims, which left at least 56 pilgrims injured.

The first QR code takes you to the official YouTube channel of MVD Kerala, where instructions for safe road transport en route to the pilgrimage are given. The section includes details on accident black spots and other danger zones in the high ranges in all prominent south Indian languages and Hindi.

Some of the highly accident prone regions mentioned in the video instruction manual are Laha Veliyavalavu, Vilakkuvanji curve, Laha Cheriyavalavu hairpin bend, Plappally, Mookkuttuthara near Erumely, Kanamala and Thulappally curves, Pamanar near Vandiperiyar, Peerumedu, Kuttikanam, Valanjanganam, Muringapuzha and Kaduvappara.

The second QR code leads to the website of the Sabarimala temple, where pooja booking details, virtual queue details, and information on accommodation are available.