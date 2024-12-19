No complaints or suggestions received on Kerala Forest Amendment Bill: State Forest Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as there is growing opposition towards the Kerala Forest Amendment Bill, the state government has not received even a single complaint or amendment to the draft legislation. The government is open to looking into any complaint or discussion with any organisation regarding the legislation, said Forest Minister A K Saseendran.

“The government decided to bring in amendments, as there were lapses in the legislation. Only the draft has been published. It will become legislation, only after a lot of process. The draft has been published so that the public can come up with suggestions, opinions and complaints. Till date, no one has come forward to use the opportunity,” said Saseendran, adding that the department has enemies all around.

Speaking after launching eight e-governance applications under the department here on Wednesday, Saseendran pointed out that there’s substantial decrease in the number of people killed in wild animal attacks in the last three years.

Going by the data from a decade ago, there were about 901 deaths. “This year there were only 37 deaths. Of these, 16 were due to snakebites. In 2023, 25 people were killed in animal attacks while the year before it was 110, and 123 in 2021. It shows that effective intervention by the department has succeeded in bringing down the number of deaths. We are yet to get any appreciation for that. Shouldn’t we then reach out to the people?” he asked.

The minister also had a word of caution for forest officials. Though the forest department was able to make major achievements, the same isn’t effectively conveyed to the people. We need to also market activities of the forest department, he said.