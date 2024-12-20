Congress plans rejig of DCCs ahead of LSG elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the central leadership is exploring ways to address the demand for finding a new KPCC president, the state leadership has decided to go ahead with the reorganisation of District Congress Committees. The state leadership will start the process of reorganisation by the end of December or first week of January.

The leadership is of the view that the reorganisation should be completed before the coming local body elections. The last time the DCC reorganisation took place was in January 2016. Some DCC presidents are likely to lose their position. The AICC has a performance report of the DCCs and presidents with it and it is likely to decide the fate of many incumbents.

The reorganisation would take place according to the evaluation of the president’s performance. There is widespread criticism about the performance of DCC presidents of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad, Idukki, and Palakkad.

MP Adoor Prakash had raised complaints against Thiruvananthapuram DCC president that he did not extend adequate support during the parliament election campaign. However, there are chances that the DCC presidents of Ernakulam, Kannur, Kozhikode, Kasaragod and Kottayam would continue. “The state leadership aims to bring in changes from top to bottom,” a KPCC office-bearer told TNIE.

There will not be any consideration for ‘group merit’ and the only criterion will be the candidate’s ability to perform and produce results.

The state unit will consider the views of the central leadership while making new appointments, he said. There is consensus among senior leaders that if the rejig is made according to the personal interests of some leaders, the party’s prospects in the coming local body election would be jeopardised. Same criteria will be followed while selecting DCC office-bearers and committee members, sources said.