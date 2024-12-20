Noted writer MT Vasudevan Nair hospitalised, in critical condition

Acclaimed writer MT Vasudevan Nair has been admitted to Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode in critical condition with a diagnosis of heart failure. The bulletin from the hospital said that the 91-year-old author is under the care of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including cardiologists and critical care experts.

He is currently receiving intensive medical support, to optimize cardiac function and stabilize vital parameters. The medical team treating him is closely monitoring the situation and providing care as needed.

Vasudevan Nair is a prolific writer in Malayalam literature as well as a screenplay writer and director. He has won numerous awards from the Kerala government including Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Ezhuthachan Award, Mathrubhumi Literary Award and O. N. V. Literary Award. He has directed seven films and written the screenplay for around 54 films.

The anthology Manorathangal, which was released earlier this year, features nine featurettes based on MT Vasudevan Nair's nine short stories. Aswathy V Nair, his daughter was the creative director of the film. The short stories were directed by Priyadarshan, Santhosh Sivan, Ranjith Balakrishnan, Jayaraj, Shyamaprasad, Mahesh Narayanan and Ratheesh Ambat.

