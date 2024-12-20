Special court to deal with indiscipline in Syro-Malabar Church over liturgical matters

KOCHI: A special court has been established at Mount St Thomas, the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church, to take action as per ecclesiastical and canonical laws against the indiscipline in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy over matters of liturgy.

The court was established by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil. According to Canon Law No. 89 for the Eastern Churches, the major archbishop has the right and duty to exercise disciplinary supervision over the clergy. The special court will take disciplinary action in accordance with the law, if orders and warnings are rejected.

The uniform method of Holy Mass came into effect in the Syro-Malabar Church on November 28, 2021. Despite the efforts of the Pope, the Office for the Eastern Churches, the Syro-Malabar synod, the major archbishop, the apostolic administrator, and the pontifical delegate to implement uniform Holy Mass through doctrine and decree, priests have been showing reluctance to comply.

“Establishment of the special court became necessary as violations continue to sow division among the faithful and create great disquiet in the public,” said Syro-Malabar Church spokesperson Fr Antony Vadakekkara.

“Such courts should normally function in diocesan centres. However, the apostolic administrator had informed the superiors that it was not possible to open the court at the diocesan office in the current situation.

Therefore, at the request of Bishop Bosco Puthur and in accordance with the instructions of the Eastern Office in Rome, the major archbishop has established this special court.

The court will have the authority to take action as per the canon law against priests, monks and laity of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese who commit disciplinary violations,” he said.