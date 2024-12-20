Urban Commission proposes 25 per cent reservation for youth in local bodies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Urban Commission, formed to guide urbanisation for next 25 years, has come up with a slew of recommendations including 25% reservation for youngsters in local bodies, formation of metropolitan planning committees in Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, strengthened early-warning systems to address climate-related risks, professionalisation of urban governance and more. The commission submitted its interim report to the chief minister on Wednesday.

LSG Minister M B Rajesh on Thursday said that the commission will be submitting the completed report by March 2025. He said that the commission has identified that Kerala is evolving into a continuous urban expanse, making it difficult to differentiate where cities begin and villages end.

The urban commission headed by Satheesh Kumar of Queen’s University Belfast, includes national and international experts. The minister said that the recommendations are based on extensive studies, discussions focusing on 10 key areas including urbanisation, planning and design strategies, sustainable infrastructure and more.

Rajesh said that the report offers comprehensive recommendations setting a roadmap for Kerala’s urbanisation simultaneously addressing environmental, social and economic challenges. The report strongly recommends the strengthening of LSG institutions to tackle the problems and opportunities of urbanisation. He said that the commission recommends efforts to increase own fund of local bodies by intensifying property tax collection to 90%.