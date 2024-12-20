Kerala

Urban Commission proposes 25 per cent reservation for youth in local bodies

Calls for metropolitan planning committees in Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala State Minister for Local Self-Governments M B Rajesh.
Kerala State Minister for Local Self-Governments M B Rajesh.(File photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
2 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Urban Commission, formed to guide urbanisation for next 25 years, has come up with a slew of recommendations including 25% reservation for youngsters in local bodies, formation of metropolitan planning committees in Kochi, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, strengthened early-warning systems to address climate-related risks, professionalisation of urban governance and more. The commission submitted its interim report to the chief minister on Wednesday.

LSG Minister M B Rajesh on Thursday said that the commission will be submitting the completed report by March 2025. He said that the commission has identified that Kerala is evolving into a continuous urban expanse, making it difficult to differentiate where cities begin and villages end.

The urban commission headed by Satheesh Kumar of Queen’s University Belfast, includes national and international experts. The minister said that the recommendations are based on extensive studies, discussions focusing on 10 key areas including urbanisation, planning and design strategies, sustainable infrastructure and more.

Rajesh said that the report offers comprehensive recommendations setting a roadmap for Kerala’s urbanisation simultaneously addressing environmental, social and economic challenges. The report strongly recommends the strengthening of LSG institutions to tackle the problems and opportunities of urbanisation. He said that the commission recommends efforts to increase own fund of local bodies by intensifying property tax collection to 90%.

Key recommendations

  • Professionalisation of urban governance

  • Dedicated project teams for financial management of projects

  • Metropolitan planning committees for Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode

  • Similar committees in Kollam, Thrissur and Kannur in the next decade.

  • Business development councils in urban areas

  • 25% reservation for youngsters

  • SPVs under local bodies for projects

  • Comprehensive spatial planning framework, including joint planning committees for all municipalities

  • Strengthened early-warning systems for climate-related risks

  • Comprehensive flood mapping and management systems

  • Carbon audits and de-carbonisation measures by local bodies.

local bodies
urbanisation

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com