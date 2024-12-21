Brazil’s 'Malu' wins top honour as fest ends; Farshad Hashemi best director

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of 29th IFFK’s prime inclusions was Brazilian filmmaker Pedro Freire’s passionate portrayal of Malu Rocha, a free-spirited woman who shares a volatile relationship with her mother and daughter.
Titled Malu, the film’s intense treatment of the protagonist, who lingered in the minds of the viewer long after the film was over, led it to be adjudged the best film at the festival that concluded in the state capital on Friday.
Freire received the Golden Crow Pheasant (Suvarna Chakoram) award that carries a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and a trophy.
The Silver Crow Pheasant (Rajata Chakoram) award for best director went to Farshad Hashemi for Me, Maryam, the Children, and 26 Others which brought forth the complex ties between a lonely woman and a man in Iranian society. The nuances he explored in the screenplay were noteworthy, and won him the award. It also won the NETPAC award for the best Asian film in competition.
The Rajata Chakoram for best debut director went to Cristobel Leon and Joaquin Cocina for Hyperboreans, termed a challenging film from many a level.
Feminichi Fathima wins big
‘Feminichi Fathima’, a talked about movie that was polled most by the audience at IFFK, won Fasil Mohammed the jury award. The movie also won rave reviews as it was shown at the festival. It also won the FIPRESCI award for the best film in international competition and the NETPAC award for the best Malayalam film, besides a special mention by the FFSI KR Mohanan award jury.
The special jury mention for technical excellence went to East of Noon by Hala Elkoussy for the balance it struck between the technical aspects of sound, art design and cinematography.
The special jury mention for performance went to Anagha Ravi, for playing the lead in Indu Lakshmi’s Appuram and for Chinmaya Siddhi for her role in Jayan K Cherian’s Rhythm of Dammam. Indu Lakshmi won the FFSI KR Mohanan award for best debut director.
The FIPRESCI award for the best Malayalam film of a debut director went to Victoria by Shivaranjini J.
The NETPAC award special jury mention for the best Malayalam film was bagged by Kiss Wagon by Midhun Murali. At the concluding ceremony of the festival, Agnes Godard, the chairperson of the International Competition jury, said films were a window to the world around.
“If you want to know the news, watch films,” she said, announcing the awards.
International Competition Awards
Suvarna Chakoram for best film: Malu by Pedro Freire (Brazil)
Rajata Chakoram for best director: Farshad Hashemi for Me, Maryam, the Children and 26 others (Iran)
Rajata Chakoram for best debut director: Cristobel Leon and Joaquin Cocina for The Hyperboreans
Jury prize: Fasil Muhammed for the screenplay of Feminichi Fathima
Special jury mention for technical excellence: East of Noon by Hala Elkoussy
Special jury mention for performance: Anagha Ravi for The Other Side / Appuram by Indu Lakshmi, Chinmaya Siddi for Rhythm of Dammam by Jayan K Cherian
FIPRESCI Awards
Best film in international competition: Feminichi Fathima by Fasil Muhammed (India)
Best Malayalam film of a debut director: Victoria by Shivaranjani J
NETPAC Awards
Best Asian film in competition: Me, Maryam, the Children and 26 others by Farshad Hashemi (Iran)
Best Malayalam film: Feminichi Fathima by Fasil Muhammed
Special jury mention for best Malayalam film: Kiss Wagon by Midhun Murali
FFSI K R Mohanan Award
Best debut director from India: Indu Lakshmi for Appuram