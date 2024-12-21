Brazil’s 'Malu' wins top honour as fest ends; Farshad Hashemi best director

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of 29th IFFK’s prime inclusions was Brazilian filmmaker Pedro Freire’s passionate portrayal of Malu Rocha, a free-spirited woman who shares a volatile relationship with her mother and daughter.

Titled Malu, the film’s intense treatment of the protagonist, who lingered in the minds of the viewer long after the film was over, led it to be adjudged the best film at the festival that concluded in the state capital on Friday.

Freire received the Golden Crow Pheasant (Suvarna Chakoram) award that carries a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and a trophy.

The Silver Crow Pheasant (Rajata Chakoram) award for best director went to Farshad Hashemi for Me, Maryam, the Children, and 26 Others which brought forth the complex ties between a lonely woman and a man in Iranian society. The nuances he explored in the screenplay were noteworthy, and won him the award. It also won the NETPAC award for the best Asian film in competition.

The Rajata Chakoram for best debut director went to Cristobel Leon and Joaquin Cocina for Hyperboreans, termed a challenging film from many a level.

Feminichi Fathima wins big

‘Feminichi Fathima’, a talked about movie that was polled most by the audience at IFFK, won Fasil Mohammed the jury award. The movie also won rave reviews as it was shown at the festival. It also won the FIPRESCI award for the best film in international competition and the NETPAC award for the best Malayalam film, besides a special mention by the FFSI KR Mohanan award jury.