CPM dismisses P Mohanan’s view on MEC 7

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has dismissed its Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan’s statement that MEC 7, a group that promotes physical exercise, has links with Jamaat-e-Islami and banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

State secretary M V Govindan told media on Friday that Mohanan retracted his stand as the party does not hold such an opinion. “CPM never said MEC 7 group has become a tool in the hands of communal elements. We don’t view any groups that are engaged in physical exercise as part of communalism. Mohanan has clarified that he was advising caution that there are chances fringe elements might infiltrate these groups,” Govindan said.

He also dismissed CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam’s criticism against the government’s decision to include ADGP M R Ajith Kumar in the promotion list for DGP. “CPM has not discussed the issue. I disagree with his opinion that the government decision is not suited to the Left’s position.”