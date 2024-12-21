Fitness review done before postponing tests for school buses: Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) carried out an ‘accident prevention-based fitness review’ in the last few weeks before issuing the order allowing Educational Institution Buses (EIBs), whose fitness certificates have expired or about to expire soon, to continue plying for another four to five months, Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said on Friday.

His reaction comes in the wake of the TNIE report published on Friday about the recent order issued by his office allowing the extension of validity of fitness certificates of all EIBs, whose fitness has expired or is about to expire in the coming months, till April 2025.

“A directive was issued to all the RTOs on December 1 to conduct a preventive check of fitness of all EIBs in their respective jurisdiction. This was done not only for school buses but also for private vehicles conducting school trips. They have also been asked to convene PTA (parents teachers association) meetings and conduct awareness classes for the driving staff of the schools. The exercise was completed over the last few weeks,” Nagaraju said.

Earlier, experts, including former MVD officers, decried the order saying it would result in the EIBs operating without carrying out timely maintenance. “This increases the risk of mishaps, especially like moving vehicles catching fire if they are not properly maintained.

Also, will insurance companies approve claims if such vehicles meet with accidents? Such leniency at a time when accidents are rising will send a wrong message.

Instead, the schools buses can get the test done on advance in April-May itself instead of waiting till the validity ends, or can deploy Contract Carriage vehicles for the short period when the vehicles undergo fitness test,” said a former senior MVD official, while citing the mishap on November 14 when the wheels of a school bus got detached while plying at Pattanakkad in Cherthala.

Meanwhile, the MVD has started a state-wide initiative, conducting vehicle checking at black spots across the state.

Extension of validity