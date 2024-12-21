MT Vasudevan Nair's condition remains critical, says hospital

KOZHIKODE: Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair, who was admitted to the Baby Memorial Hospital, Kozhikode, continued to be in critical condition, hospital sources said late Friday night. The renowned writer suffered a heart attack and is battling multiple health issues, including respiratory and cardiac complications.

Doctors have reported significant deterioration in the functioning of other vital organs, the sources said. The 91-year-old was admitted to the hospital on December 15 following breathing difficulties. Despite intensive treatment, his condition remains critical, they said.

His blood pressure fluctuated alarmingly late Thursday night, the sources said. A team of experts is attending to him.

He is currently on oxygen support, said M N Karassery, who called on him at the hospital. MT’s elder daughter Sitara and family had visited him at the hospital earlier.

His younger daughter and family is currently with him at the hospital.

Ministers Mohamed Riyas and A K Saseendran visited the ailing litterateur in hospital. In a message, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai said everyone’s prayers are with MT. Aswathy and Karassery are by his side at the hospital.

MT’s literary contributions have left an indelible mark on Malayalam literature and cinema, and his critical health condition has sparked widespread concern among his admirers and well-wishers.