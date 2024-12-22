INTERVIEW | ‘I’m living in a world of music... it’s just that I’m not singing’

You met Ilayaraja straight away?

Before meeting Raja sir, we went to Jerry sir’s house in Chennai. I had been to Chennai twice before to sing for Jerry sir. During those times, we stayed at his house. That was our only connection we had in Chennai. After we reached his house, Jayan uncle also arrived. I was sitting in a room, while they were speaking about Raja sir in another room. Later, they asked me which song I would sing if Raja sir asked me to. I sang Raveendran Master’s ‘Valampiri sankhil’, and they approved.

Jayan uncle had earlier seen a video cassette of me singing ‘Shanmugha priya ragamo’ during a stage show abroad. He asked me to sing that song if Raja sir asked for a second song. On the way, there was a huge crowd near Raja sir’s house. Jayan uncle told me they were all waiting to just catch a glimpse of Raja sir. I also noticed large cutouts of Raja sir along the roadside. Despite all this, I still didn’t realise the seriousness of the situation (laughs).

How was your first meeting with Ilayaraja? Were you nervous?

To feel nervous, one must know how great Ilayaraja is, right? Since I was clueless, I wasn’t nervous at all (laughs). When we reached Raja sir’s studio, we were first taken to the composing room. Raja sir was there with [lyricist] Vaali sir and Gangai Amaran sir (Ilayaraja’s brother and composer]. Raja Sir asked me to sing a keerthanam. I told him I didn’t know any. Then he asked me to sing any song I knew well. I sang “Valampiri sankhil”. Raja Sir listened to the entire song and asked me how many times I had heard the song to learn it.

What was your reply?

(Laughs) Learning that song was a different story by itself. As I said earlier, we didn’t have electricity at our house then. Our neighbours, who had electricity, used to often play the song loudly. We could hear it from our home. That’s how I learnt the song. But I didn’t tell this to Raja sir. I simply said I had learnt it after hearing it two or three times. Then he asked me to sing another song, so I sang ‘Shanmugha priya ragamo’. After that session, Raja sir told me not to return to Kerala. I was so naive that I actually felt sad upon hearing this, as I had several music programmes lined up in Kerala. But my father said we would do as Raja sir instructed. Unlike me, he knew who Raja sir was. Later, I saw Asha Bhosle recording a song for Raja sir. She was a singer I admired, an icon. That’s when the scale of what I was up struck me (laughs).

You later sang several songs for A R Rahman, whose style was totally different from that of Ilayaraja…

Singers shouldn’t think too much about such things. It comes naturally if you avoid overthinking. The two are different individuals, but I, as the singer, remain the same. Their ways were different. God helped me deliver what they wanted in their respective styles. It’s that simple (smiles).

When did you realise you were a famous singer?

It was when I started receiving a lot of letters after ‘Chinna chinna asai’. That’s when I realised people from other places were listening to my songs, just as I used to listen to Janaki Amma’s songs. Such thoughts had never crossed my mind before.